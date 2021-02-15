Woman found shot to death in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police investigating

DALLAS, Texas — Dallas police are asking for the public's help after a woman was found shot to death- Sunday in east Oak Cliff.
Police responded to the shooting at 1010 N. High Hill Place, near the intersection of S. Corinth Street Road and High Hill Boulevard, at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Officers discovered a 29-year-old woman at the location who had been shot multiple times. She died at the scene, police said in a statement Monday.
The woman was identified as Raesha Danyel Nelson-Allison. No further information was provided, but police said the "investigation is ongoing."
Police have not released any information about potential suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Dallas Police Homicide Detective Phillip Wheeler at 972-689-0078 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. People should reference case No. 027086-2021.
Crime Stopper is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. People can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to report information.