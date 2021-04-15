New vaccine portal will allow Tarrant County residents to choose location, day and time of shot

HSC said it anticipates an increase in vaccine supply next week that will increase its capacity to administer more than 10,000 doses a week.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth and Tarrant County have launched a new COVID-19 vaccine registration portal for anyone looking to get a shot at its clinics.

The community can access the registration portal online. By using the new portal, residents will be able to choose the location, day, and time of their appointment.

HSC is also opening a third vaccine site next week Ridgmar Mall, pending vaccine allocation from Tarrant County. The other vaccine clinics already in operation are at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in southeast Fort Worth and Saginaw Recreation Center in Saginaw.

Dallas County also launched a similar tool that allows residents to now schedule a same-day or next-day appointment for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with the launch of a new vaccination scheduler.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said residents can sign up via its website for an appointment at the Fair Park vaccination hub. Officials also said residents who are 55 and older may receive a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment or pre-registering on the website at Gate 10 or Gate 2 with a photo ID at Fair Park.

This new process comes following the transition from the registration waitlist, which has been depleted.

“There is plenty of vaccine. What’s stopping you from getting yours this week?” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.