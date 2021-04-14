Dallas County launches new COVID-19 vaccination scheduler for same-day, next-day appointments

Dallas County Health and Human Services says residents can sign up via its website for an appointment at the Fair Park vaccination hub.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County residents can now schedule a same-day or next-day appointment for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with the launch of a new vaccination scheduler, health officials say.

Dallas County Health and Human Services says residents can sign up via its website for an appointment at the Fair Park vaccination hub. Officials also said residents who are 55 and older may receive a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment or pre-registering on the website at Gate 10 or Gate 2 with a photo ID at Fair Park.

This new process comes following the transition from the registration waitlist, which has been depleted.

“There is plenty of vaccine. What’s stopping you from getting yours this week?” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County is currently administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at Fair Park but on separate days. Click here to see the vaccine calendar and daily operating hours. Residents can also call 1-855-466-8639.

“We recognize that there are people who are not able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment and are in need of other ways to get access to the vaccine. This system is intended to make the pathway to getting vaccinated easier for Dallas County residents,” Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services Dr. Philip Huang said.