Vaccine clinic at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church Wednesday and other events this week

COVID-19 vaccine registration events and distribution clinics this week in Dallas-Fort Worth.

DALLAS — Palmer Pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church at 11881 Schroeder Road in Dallas.

Residents 16 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine. People can register online. Coronavirus testing will also be available at Wednesday's pop-up clinic, organizers said.

If you’re looking for access to the COVID-19 vaccine, staff at the Hamilton Park United Methodists Church says they have 100 doses available right now. First come, first serve. 11881 Schroeder Rd. This vaccination clinic is open until 5pm. pic.twitter.com/8ejLuTm8YO — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) April 14, 2021

Here's a look at other immunization clinics planned in North Texas:

DeSoto ISD vaccination clinic Wednesday

DeSoto ISD Healthcare Services Department and Methodist Health System are partnering to host a vaccination clinic for DeSoto ISD staff, their families, and all community members Wednesday.

The clinic will be held from 8 to 4 p.m at the DeSoto High School Freshman Campus Gymnasium at 620 S. Westmoreland Road.

Fort Worth, MedStar community clinic Thursday

The City of Fort Worth and MedStar are holding a one-day-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday. Up to 1,000 vaccines will be available and residents 18 and older are eligible.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Tri-Ethnic Community Center located at 2950 Roosevelt Ave in Fort Worth.

Officials said walk-ups will be available but people are encouraged to register online prior to arriving.

Garland Health Department drive-thru vaccination event Saturday

The Garland Health Department will host a drive-thru vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Garland Fire Training Facility at 1500 Highway 66.

Health officials said first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered and no appointments are required. People are encouraged to complete a vaccine registration form and bring the printed version to the event.

Those who are due for their second Moderna dose will receive a notification when their appointment is scheduled.

Everyone is asked to take Commerce Street off of Centerville Road to access the facility. Click here to view a map.

Anyone 60 and older can get their vaccine at the Garland Public Health Clinic, 206 Carver Drive without an appointment. Officials said walk-ins are welcome from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Anyone who is medically unable to come to the clinic or a mass vaccination event may contact the Garland Health Department at 972-205-3900 to make alternative arrangements.

For the latest information on COVID vaccine availability in Garland, visit GarlandTX.gov/COVIDva

Duncanville ISD to host Spanish speaking drive-thru vaccine registration event

Duncanville ISD is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination registration event on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at Hastings Elementary School at 602 W. Center St, Duncanville.

Volunteers will be there to help the community register to receive a vaccine.