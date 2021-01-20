What to know about the mass vaccination drive-through clinic in Garland Thursday

The drive-through clinic is by appointment only and is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

The City of Garland is hosting a mass vaccination drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, 2019 E. Centerville Road.

City officials said gates will not open before 9 a.m. and only people with appointments are able to get vaccinated Thursday.

In a news release, Garland officials said those who registered on the waitlist first will receive invitations to the event. Those same people will be asked to provide a unique identification number made available only to them.

At this time, those who qualify to register for the vaccine with the Garland Health Department include people in Phase 1A or Phase 1B who are older than 18.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B includes people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that -puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19

The announcement of the mass vaccination event was confirmed earlier this week after Garland Public Health received a shipment of 1,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to city officials, almost 17,000 had already registered to be placed on the waitlist as of Monday afternoon.

Garland officials ask that if anyone has already received their vaccine elsewhere to call 972-205-3900 or email GPH@GarlandTx.gov to remove their name from the waitlist.

In the case of severe weather during Thursday's drive-thru event, the authorities have asked people to check the city's website or call 972-205-3900 for details on a backup plan.