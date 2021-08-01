Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and the process of distribution here in Texas? WFAA has answers.
Check the sections below for links to stories about Phase 1B, how to register to receive a vaccine, what's going on with vaccine distribution, what problems there have been and more.
Phase 1B:
- Where can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are some providers in North Texas that will alert you
- Have a chronic medical condition that should allow you to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to take with you
- Phase 1B: What you need to know and do before getting the COVID-19 vaccine
- When can Texans in Phase 1B get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Vaccine sign-up
- Tarrant County sets up website for COVID-19 vaccine registration
- Dallas County creates website for COVID-19 vaccine registration
- Collin County launches website for COVID-19 vaccine registration
- Lyft offers 60 million free, discounted rides for people getting COVID-19 vaccine
- Texas' answer to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine could be weeks away
Vaccine distribution:
- 'We're going to need all the help we can get' | Thousands of jobs open at Texas drug stores
- Tarrant, Dallas counties plan to set up mass vaccination sites as soon as next week
- Local lawmakers ask state to improve vaccine distribution across southern Dallas County following community outcry
- COVID-19 vaccine in Texas: The state's tiers of who is next, tracking the numbers and more questions answered
- Biden to invoke Defense Production Act to boost vaccine production
- 'Wheel and spoke' | Pharmacies teaming up with CDC to vaccinate our most vulnerable; here's how it's being done in Texas
- Vaccines in North Texas: 4 counties provide rollout updates
Tracking the vaccine:
Side effects:
Different vaccines:
What problems have there been?
From Jan. 5:
From Jan. 4:
From Dec. 30:
From Dec. 28:
Other info to know
- Employers can legally require COVID-19 vaccinations, attorneys say
- COVID-19 vaccines: Answering frequently asked questions
- Children, COVID-19 and vaccines: Where things stand
- Q&A: How do the COVID-19 vaccines work? Are they like the flu vaccine, will there be side effects?
- VERIFY: Keep wearing your mask after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
- Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the US COVID-19 crisis right away