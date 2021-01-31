People wait in line for hours for chance at COVID-19 vaccine in Downtown Dallas during Saturday spree

Some residents waited more than four hours to get vaccinated

DALLAS — Cars were backed up for blocks as residents waited in line for hours for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday.

The City of Dallas expanded the center's operating hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. to make sure it would get through all 5,000 doses. The city tweeted at 8:36 p.m. that all the vaccines had been given out.

Sally Jackson was among the hundreds crawling along car length, by car length.

“About two and a half hours,” Jackson said, still about halfway through. “It’s been okay, as long as I get my vaccine.”

Near the end of the wait, Sandra Morales told WFAA she'd waited more than four hours.

“It’s been hard,” Morales said. “It’s a long wait.”

The @CityOfDallas has distributed all its very limited vaccine supply. Anyone with a verified appointment who did not receive a vaccine will be prioritized when we receive more. @DallasFireRes_q — City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management (@DallasOEM) January 31, 2021

The wait came a surprise for Morales who took her mother to the distribution center in Fair Park just two weeks ago.

“At Fair Park, it’s a little bit more organized,” Morales said. “Faster service. Right now it’s a little bit nightmare.”

On top of the slow roll, residents reported disrespectful drivers cutting in line and confusion about where the lines even started.

Backed up for blocks. Dallas residents hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the KBH Convention Center tell me they’ve been waiting in traffic more than two hours. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/BEc5WRD2Sh — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) January 30, 2021

The delays were due to an increased demand for weekend appointments, according to a city of Dallas spokesperson.

Some residents arrived ahead of schedule and others showed up without an appointment and had to be turned away, the spokesperson said.

About 30% of residents that did have appointments were turned away because they had registered through a link they received from a friend or relative, or another way, instead of directly from the city, or were not eligible to receive the vaccine.