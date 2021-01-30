COVID-19 updates: Dallas extends Saturday hours at convention center drive-thru vaccine site

The City of Dallas has expanded operating hours at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center vaccine hub Saturday to make sure it gets through all 5,000 doses.
The drive-thru site will now be operating from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the day, officials said. The hub had been open for 10 hours each day earlier this week.
Officials said because nearly 2,000 appointments were canceled due to a shareable invite link, the city made the decision to extend hours for Saturday.
The city turned away approximately 40% of vehicles that showed up the first day because they were not the intended recipients of the appointment link, a spokesperson said.
