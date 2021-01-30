x
COVID-19 updates: Dallas extends Saturday hours at convention center drive-thru vaccine site

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The City of Dallas has expanded operating hours at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center vaccine hub Saturday to make sure it gets through all 5,000 doses. 

The drive-thru site will now be operating from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the day, officials said. The hub had been open for 10 hours each day earlier this week. 

Officials said because nearly 2,000 appointments were canceled due to a shareable invite link, the city made the decision to extend hours for Saturday.

The city turned away approximately 40% of vehicles that showed up the first day because they were not the intended recipients of the appointment link, a spokesperson said. 

