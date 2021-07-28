COVID vaccines in Collin County now available at your front door

'We just want to make the vaccine as widely available as possible,' said Christian Jimenez of Collin County Health Care Services.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Already with the highest COVID vaccination rate in all of North Texas, Collin County is aiming to improve that percentage even more by bringing vaccines door-to-door.

Collin County Health Care Services has begun what they are calling their COVID Strike Team: a mobile outreach program offering vaccines by appointment to homebound clients, nursing homes and long-term care facilities, private businesses, and faith-based organizations.

"Yes we will," said Christian Jimenez of Collin County Health Care Services when asked if they will even accept appointments to an individual's home.

"We just want to make the vaccine as widely available as possible," Jimenez said. "We want to get the vaccine out to people who have had difficulty in getting it. Whether it's transportation or they just need more information about the vaccines."

To learn more about the service, or to make a vaccination appointment which is also available at the Collin County Health Care office in McKinney, you can call 214-491-4821 or email covid19vaccine@co.collin.tx.us. Additional information can be found on the county website.

Also in Collin County, Allen ISD, in a partnership with Allen Fire and Rescue and Doc Urgent Care, is also offering vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to ages 12 and up July 31 and Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ford Middle School Auxiliary Gym, 630 Park Place Lane in Allen. The second round of vaccines will be offered at the same location three weeks later.

In making the announcement, Allen ISD said "a COVID-19 vaccine is not required to return to school and are offered as a resource to those who wish to participate."

As we've shown in previous stories, neighboring rural counties like Lamar have comparatively low vaccination rates. The health department there is also mobilizing unique vaccination efforts that included using the dining room of a Dairy Queen in Powderly to offer free ice cream as an incentive for people to get vaccinated.

Collin County, pushing to keep its higher vaccination rate as high as possible will now will come to your front door.