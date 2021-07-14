COVID vaccine and a free ice cream cone: part of the effort to improve the rural Texas vaccination rate

The Paris-Lamar County Health District set up shop in the Powderly, Texas Dairy Queen as part of its ongoing COVID vaccination effort.

POWDERLY, Texas — Because rural counties, in most cases, lag far behind their urban counterparts in the percentage of people getting a COVID-19 vaccination, health departments are taking unique approaches to change that statistic, including a free Dairy Queen ice cream cone.

That was the approach Tuesday by the Paris-Lamar County Health District, setting up a vaccine distribution area in the corner of the dining room of the Dairy Queen on US 271. With a town population of roughly 1,000 just 5 miles from the Oklahoma border, the Powderly effort is the health department's attempt to reach Texas residents who might not otherwise seek out the vaccination.

"Everybody should make an informed decision whether they get it or not. And I think that's their right to do so," said Alison Thrasher, the COVID vaccine coordinator for the Paris-Lamar County Health District. "People are still kind of worried. And that's understandable. People have their own opinions, their own fears. We have to take everybody's feelings into consideration, you know."

Gary Nash has owned the Dairy Queen location for 30 years. He decided to offer his dining room as a one-day vaccination site after a conversation with friends at the health department.

"We all know that if the new virus, delta strain, comes into our businesses, it could close us down for two weeks, three weeks, a month. We just have no idea," said Nash. "More than anything I'm hoping a lot of small businesses in this area try to get their employees vaccinated."

"Basically I did see the free ice cream," laughed Edwin Mills, who came to the DQ with his wife Janita to get lunch and to get their COVID shots. Both he and their daughter contracted a mild case of coronavirus earlier this year. Because of that threat, he and his wife, both in their 70s, decided to get vaccinated.

"Well I think it's individual decisions," Janita Mills said. "But in the long run I think it would be best if you do get the shot. And that not only helps you, that helps other people too."

"If they're older age and they have a lot of stuff wrong with them like I do, they should get it," Edwin Mills said.

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, only 36.15% of Lamar County residents over the age of 12 have received at least a single dose of the vaccine. Surrounding rural counties show similar numbers too, compared to upwards of 60% in places like Dallas and Fort Worth.

Austin Forbus was the youngest to get his vaccine at the Dairy Queen Tuesday. At 23, he says he got the vaccine primarily because it will be required when he takes a cruise later this year. He also said he has friends who opted to get it and have not suffered any complications.

"I know a bunch of people that's had it so I figured I might as well just get it too," Forbus said.

But vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural counties, persists even within individual families. Danny Wilson, 70, agreed to get the vaccine at the Dairy Queen on Tuesday. His adult son who arrived with him would not.

"Personally I think they're idiots," Wilson joked when asked about people who refuse to get the vaccine. "Just like that one over there," he said motioning to his son as they both laughed.

But after Wilson did get his shot, he offered an inadvertent slip of the tongue.

"Well, from the way it sounds," he said of the vaccination effort, "it's the only way we're gonna be able to lick this."

Lick this, whether it's a persistent COVID threat or one more cold ice cream cone for the road home.