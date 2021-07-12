North Texas hospitalizations increase as concerns over Delta variant continue to rise

Data shows more than a third of the COVID-19 hospitalizations in the TSA-E hospital region are in Tarrant County.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas is one of 17 states seeing a jump in COVID-19 hospital admissions, as concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus continue to rise.

“When I talk to the doctors and the clinicians, they tell me that the majority of the patients in our hospitals are unvaccinated,” DFW Hospital Council President Stephen Love said. “And the Delta variant continues to grow.”

Cook Children’s infectious disease pediatrician Dr. Nicholas Rister said it comes down to the speed at which the variant can spread.

“The biggest thing with the Delta variant is it's just more contagious," Rister explained.

"It's still COVID: Everything you've heard about COVID and how it presents and looks in kids and adults, that still applies,” he added. “The trick with Delta is that it's just a bit better at spreading. Not really just a bit: It's like 75% more successful at spreading compared to the initial COVID we were having way back when. So that's substantial.”

According to state data, the positivity rate today statewide is at 7.43%, up from 2.80% 25 days ago.

And according to the DFW Hospital Council, 605 COVID-19 patients are in Trauma Service Area E (TSA-E) hospitals Monday – that’s the most since late March, Love said.

And while Love said that number is not as high as mid-January, there has been a steady increase in hospitalizations over the past two to three weeks.

"While COVID-19 patients represent 4.23 percent of our overall hospital capacity, the percent of COVID-19 patients in ICU is 14.66 which was running 6.24 percent on June 18," Love explained. "It appears the Delta variant is increasing in North Texas and the majority of patients in our hospitals with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Antidotally, July 4 mobility and travel, the Delta variant and unvaccinated individuals have contributed to more hospitalizations."

Data shows more than a third of these COVID-19 hospitalizations are in Tarrant County.

TSA-E COVID-19 Hospitalizations = 605

Source = DFW Hospital Council

TARRANT = 222

DALLAS = 173

COLLIN = 96

DENTON = 25

“I don't know what is causing that, but I do know that if you are in Tarrant County or any of the 19 counties (of TSA-E) and you hadn't been vaccinated, you're really kind of playing Russian roulette with this Delta virus,” Love cautioned.

Meanwhile, Cook Children’s in Fort Worth reported three COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Friday. On Monday, that number increased to eight, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“We are seeing more numbers, which means we're seeing more sick kids, and the expectation over the next coming weeks and months is that we'll likely see more of that,” Rister said.

In addition to the typical symptoms of COVID-19 - fever, cough, shortness of breath - Rister advised parents to look out for gastrointestinal or abdominal symptoms, which “can be pretty prominent.”

“It's not that adults can't have that, but we do have a fair number of kids who primarily present with like, 'my stomach hurts or I have diarrhea,'” Rister explained.

North Texas medical experts continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“For the kids that are old enough to get the vaccine, we're highly recommending that. We're asking people to be aware that COVID still exists,” Rister said.