Baylor Scott & White says all employees and providers must be vaccinated by Oct. 1

Employees and other members associated with Baylor Scott & White must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Baylor Scott & White Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in North Texas, will be mandating that all employees, providers and volunteers get the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital officials announced Wednesday.

Vendors, students and contract staff must also receive both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, unless granted an exemption.

This comes after Dallas County returned to the orange or "extreme caution" section of its COVID-19 risk level color-coded chart late Friday night, in part due to the ongoing spread of the Delta variant in the area.

"With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce," Baylor Scott & White said in a press release Wednesday.

"The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization," the Baylor Scott & White statement said. "The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated."

As of Monday night, the Methodist Health System said it "strongly encourages" people to get the vaccine but would not mandate it. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas said Monday it was doing the same.

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

After the CDC announcing updated mask mandate guidelines Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott's Press Secretary released a statement that said in part: