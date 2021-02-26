The new Globe Life Field COVID-19 site receiving praise, as thousands of North Texans get vaccinated

The site will administer 21,000 vaccines every week.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Close to 3,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, the first day of full-scale operations at the new community vaccination center at Globe Life Field.

The site launched through a joint effort between FEMA, The Texas Division of Emergency Management, The U.S. Marines and sailors, American Medical Response and the Arlington police and fire departments.

The first day ran smoothly, according to Arlington Fire and Rescue Chief Don Crowson.

“The military’s in there doing a great job. The flow we’re moving at, the pace we would expect it to be moving for a first day operation. Every day we tend to tweak the operation a little bit more to speed it up," said Crowson.

The site will operate at Globe Life Field for four weeks and then move to AT&T Stadium.

The site will be open seven days a week and is expected to administer 21,000 vaccines weekly.

Efforts will focus on residents 65 or older or those with high-risk health conditions.

The site is open only to eligible people with confirmed appointments from the Tarrant County Public Health Department.

Click here to register with Tarrant County.