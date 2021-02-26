COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop below 500 for first time since October

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County has dropped by 81 patients in the past two days.

DALLAS — There are currently 489 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to local health officials. This is the first time the number of people hospitalized has been below 500 since Oct. 31.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped by 81 patients in the past two days.

Tarrant County health officials also announced 23 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,841 since the first death in March.

Health officials also added 589 new COVID-19 cases, down from 758 the previous day. There have been 241,005 reported cases since tracking began in March.

The county's website has a disclaimer with Friday's statistics, saying, "The winter storm during the week of 02/14 impacted testing, reporting, and vaccination in Tarrant County. As such, all metrics should be treated with caution."

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

TCU and Baylor Scott & White Health to open vaccination Site

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Texas Christian University will open Saturday. The drive-thru site will be at the Amon G. Carter Stadium parking lots.

The clinic is in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health. Its initial launch was postponed due to the winter storms that hit Texas last week.

Appointments are required through Tarrant County Public Health or Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. The hospital said it will notify patients 48 hours prior to their appointment time.

Going forward the site will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Officials expect to serve up to 2,500 residents a day at full capacity, according to TCU.

Collin County judge rescinds COVID-19 disaster declaration

Nearly one year after he issued a Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health in response to the coronavirus, Collin County Judge Chris Hill rescinded the order Friday.