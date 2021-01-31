COVID-19 updates: Dallas council member hosts vaccine registration event as state receives more doses

The vaccine registration event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the gym of the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center.

This story will be continuously updated on Jan. 31, 2021.

Texas is scheduled to get more than 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, more than state officials say they had originally expected to receive.

Texas Department of State Health Services officials say the boost in doses is due to two factors. One is a 30% increase in the Moderna vaccine that’s being provided by the federal government. The other is a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that Texas had been required to set aside for vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

The state's plans include a total of 48,000 doses for Dallas County, 42,900 in Collin County, 32,975 in Denton and 27,700 in Tarrant. The city of Dallas will also receive 4,875 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the state for the week. Right now, only people in groups 1A and 1B are eligible to get a vaccine, however people not in those groups can still register to be put on a waitlist.

As of Friday, the state was reporting than more than 2.1 million vaccine doses have been administered across Texas. More than 410,000 people are fully vaccinated and over 1.7 million have received their first dose.

The increase in doses comes as local leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are pushing to register more people for vaccine waitlists.

Dallas Council member Jaime Resendez is hosting a vaccine registration event Sunday in Pleasant Grove to help residents sign up for the waitlist. The vaccine registration event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gym of the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center. The center is located at 8701 Greenmound Ave.

Anyone who would like help with the process can attend and no appointment is necessary. Those who do attend will need to wear face coverings and follow social distancing protocols.

“Our community also has a large percentage of households that lack internet access and many individuals who, for various reasons, feel more comfortable receiving in-person assistance to navigate the vaccine registration process," Resendez said in a statement. "It is our duty to do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city.”

Many are frustrated at the speed of the vaccine roll-out so far across the state, especially as it seems supply can't keep up with demand.

Just on Saturday, people were stuck in a line of cars for hours as they tried to get a dose of the vaccine at Dallas' drive-thru site.

Mayor Eric Johnson addressed the issues the site had via a statement Sunday.

"On Saturday, we had more than 2,700 doses left to give out in a single day, and we continued to have a link-sharing problem that led to people making unauthorized appointments."

Johnson admitted challenges were to be expected due to the limited supply and added an apology to those who waited in line.

"I have heard from many of those affected yesterday, and to them I want to say we are sorry, and we will do better," he said.

But one area in Texas seems to have figured the process out exceptionally well. This Texas Panhandle city has no waiting list and is even giving shots to people who drive in from out-of-state.