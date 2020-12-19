'The light of our life': McKinney pastor and Christian comedian hospitalized with COVID-19

On Dec. 9, shortly after learning he had COVID-19, Pastor Fred Thomas taped an interview with talk show host Rickey Smiley. He was hospitalized the next day.

The family of a McKinney pastor and Christian comedian are praying for his recovery, as he remains hospitalized with COVID-19.

Pastor Fred Thomas is used to making people laugh in their darkest times.

"He sees himself as a beacon of light, always there with encouraging words to lighten the mood for anyone going through things," said son Au'mon Wyatt.

On Dec. 9, shortly after learning he had COVID-19, the Christian comedian taped an interview with talk show host Rickey Smiley.

His wife Desiree Thomas said the next day his condition changed rapidly.

"He was really good and the next morning on the 10th, he started to take a bit of a decline," she said.

In just 45 minutes, his condition had greatly deteriorated.

Fred Thomas was rushed to the E.R. and placed on a ventilator. At times his oxygen fell to critical levels, his family said.

"We knew we couldn't do anything but pray. We couldn't go to the hospital or go sit with him. It pushed us to pray and seek God," said Wyatt.

His family said it's been incredibly difficult to watch him go through this.

"He is the comedian and the light of our family and this has completely devastated us," said Desiree Thomas.

Pastor Thomas has spent his life helping others including, feeding the homeless. His family says they have been overwhelmed by all of the prayers and support they have received from across the nation since he's been hospitalized.

"When you do good things for other people those good things come back," said Thomas.

Doctors have told his family they are concerned about his chances of survival.