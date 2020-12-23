McKinney pastor and comedian dies of COVID-19

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of my father Pastor Fred Thomas," his son wrote in a Facebook post.

Updated at 11:29 a.m. with additional details about Paster Fred Thomas.

The family of a McKinney pastor and Christian comedian confirmed Wednesday that he had died of COVID-19.

Fred Thomas learned he had contracted COVID-19 in early December and was hospitalized Dec. 10.

Almost exactly two weeks later, he died.

His son posted a statement on Thomas' Facebook page, that read in part:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of my father Pastor Fred Thomas. This was not our will or desire, but it is the will of God in which we accept. Please pray for my family and I as we go through this trying time of loss. All will be well and we will make it through this as he would have wanted us to."

Thomas spent his life helping others and bringing laughter to dark times.

"He sees himself as a beacon of light, always there with encouraging words to lighten the mood for anyone going through things," his son Au'mon Wyatt told WFAA on Dec. 18.

Faith was important to the entire Thomas family, but so was humor. Thomas listed his occupation as comedian at Laugh Out Loud Church.

Thomas, who was known for giving back to the community, also went viral for humorously expressing his love for Whataburger's honey butter chicken biscuit a few years ago.

He told WFAA in 2018 that he wanted to use that attention to "make people laugh, encourage them and find joy."

Last week, doctors had said they were concerned about Thomas' chances of survival, but his family had been praying for a miracle.