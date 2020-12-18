Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to provide an update on COVID-19, holiday guidance

The week started with Methodist Dallas receiving the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine. But in the days to follow, Dallas County reported a record high in cases.

With one week until Christmas, Judge Clay Jenkins will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to address record hospitalizations, holiday guidance, and the latest on vaccine updates.

This week started with Methodist Dallas Medical Center receiving shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and frontline workers receiving the shot.

However, two days later, Dallas County reached a new record in daily cases when more than 2,400 were reported.

One day ago, Texas reported a record high 16,864 new COVID-19 cases plus 3,524 new probable cases along with 266 new deaths.

Tarrant County also confirmed its highest number of hospitalizations Thursday with 1,013 patients.

Local officials have been urging the community to slow the spread of COVID-19 by holding virtual holiday events and only celebrating with those they live with.

"Now is a time that we all must make small sacrifices to keep our community and our country strong at this time of unprecedented high spread," Jenkins partially said Thursday in a Tweet.