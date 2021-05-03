When the mask mandate ends, here's where face coverings will still be required in D-FW

Masks will still be required in a number of places across North Texas when the state's mask mandate ends on March 10.

Updated at 7:14 p.m. to include information about the City of Dallas.

With the decision by Gov. Greg Abbott to end the state's mask mandate as of March 10, you may be wondering where masks are still required.

Health experts and local leaders have asked people to continue wearing face coverings to protect themselves and their neighbors and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here's a look at places where mask requirements remain in effect across North Texas.

Government buildings

On Jan. 20, President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring that masks be worn by anyone present at any federal building or federal lands.

"To protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of Government services and activities, on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines," the order says in part.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Johnson issued an order requiring face masks inside all City of Dallas buildings.

Johnson's order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 10, when the statewide mask mandate expires, city officials said in a release.

Public transportation

On Jan. 29, the CDC issued an order requiring masks to be worn by travelers and operators on public transportation including airplanes, subways, buses and ride-shares.

"Conveyance operators must also require all persons on board to wear masks when boarding, disembarking and for the duration of travel," the CDC said. "Operators of transportation hubs must require all persons to wear a mask when entering or on the premise of a transportation hub."

DART and Trinity Metro will continue to require masks for people using their services. And face coverings are also still required at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

DART Continues to Enforce Federal Face Mask Requirement on Public Transit. Learn more at https://t.co/HmIoo7W0MN pic.twitter.com/h4e2aUKKX1 — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) March 3, 2021

Schools

The Texas Education Agency released updated guidance for school districts across the state Wednesday.

The new guidance for the TEA says schools must still require every student, teacher or staff member to wear masks on school property or during school activities.

However, a district's board could vote to remove a mask requirement locally under the updated guidance.

Churches

Masks were never required during religious services under Texas' statewide mask mandate.

Businesses and service providers

The executive order announced Tuesday rescinds most of the governor's earlier executive orders related to COVID-19. It says that effective Wednesday, March 10, all businesses may open to 100% capacity and the statewide mask mandate will no longer be enforced.

However, businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols – including requiring masks – at their own discretion. Businesses also reserve the right to refuse service to any patrons who do not follow stated protocols.

Grocery stores in Texas have varied in how they're handling the mandate ending. Most will require customers to wear masks, in addition to employees, but some are just encouraging mask wearing by shoppers.

Sporting events

In the wake of Gov. Abbott's removal of the mask mandate and "opening Texas 100%," effective March 10, the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars say they will not make any changes to their current protocols and capacities.

While the Mavericks have not opened up ticket sales yet, the NBA does require fans, players on the bench, coaches and staff to wear masks at games. The Dallas Stars have been allowing 25% capacity for fans and requiring masks.

For school-aged sporting events, the University Interscholastic League said Thursday it would follow the TEA guidelines requiring masks unless a district formally decides to opt out of the requirement.

The UIL also said that schools may determine spectator capacity and seatings arrangements for UIL events.