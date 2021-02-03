North Texas districts to continue current face mask policies as they await guidance from TEA

Many districts are awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which supplied districts with health and safety protocols to return to classroom learning.

DALLAS — Updated at 4:55 p.m. to include information from the Texas Education Agency.

As Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask order will be lifted starting next Wednesday, parents are asking their school districts what this means for their child.

Many districts in North Texas are still awaiting specific guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which supplied districts with health and safety protocols to return to classrooms safely.

The TEA said that updated public health guidance will be coming this week.

Here's what we know so far from districts in North Texas:

Allen ISD

The district will continue with current health and safety protocols until further guidance.

Argyle ISD

The district will continue to require face masks for all students, teachers and staff until further guidance is provided, the district said.

Cedar Hill ISD

The district will continue wearing masks until the Center for Disease Control and other medical leaders deem it safe.

Coppell ISD

The district will continue to adhere to district guidelines requiring masks for students, staff and visitors as long as there are substantial or moderate levels of COVID-19, the district said.

Denton ISD

The district is "taking a look at what this means for our learning environment, but please understand the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

Fort Worth ISD

The district will continue to adhere to the current district health and safety practices.

Frisco ISD

The district will continue to require face masks at their schools. The district is awaiting more guidance from the governor and the TEA on how it will impact schools.

Garland ISD

The district will continue to follow guidelines of wearing a mask and will monitor and adjust as needed. The safety of students and staff are a top priority, the district said.

Greenville ISD

Masks will continue to be required.

"The safety of our students, staff and community members is always our top priority," the district said.

Grand Prairie ISD

The district is waiting for more guidance from the TEA and local health officials.

Irving ISD

All students and staff are still required to wear masks until further notice. The district is awaiting information from the TEA.

Joshua ISD

The district will continue requiring face masks through March 12 as it awaits more guidance from the TEA.

Keller ISD

The district will continue to require masks and follow TEA and local health department guidance as to how this announcement affects public schools.

Krum ISD

The district will continue requiring face masks as it awaits to hear further guidance from the TEA.

Lake Worth ISD

All students and staff are required to continue wearing face masks until further notice. It is awaiting guidance from the TEA.

Lewisville ISD

Masks will continue to be required and the district will remain in Level Orange until the district has the opportunity to consult with local health experts and make a decision with the best interest of students and staff in mind.

Mesquite ISD

The district will continue current safety protocols including mask-wearing while they await more guidance from the TEA.

Northwest ISD

The district said it is awaiting guidance from the TEA to know how the order affects schools.

Princeton ISD

The district is waiting for guidance from the TEA and will continue with current procedures.

Weatherford ISD