'It may look different': Organizers say planning is underway for 2021 State Fair of Texas

A spokesperson said the State Fair team remains optimistic and is planning for multiple scenarios with the hopes of hosting the event in 2021.

DALLAS — Organizers confirmed Tuesday that planning for the State Fair of Texas in 2021 is moving forward.

The State Fair of Texas was canceled last year due to COVID-19. It was the first time the fair had been canceled since World War II.

Spokesperson Karissa Condoianis said the State Fair team remains optimistic and is planning for multiple scenarios with the hopes of hosting the event in 2021.

"Planning has continued for the 2021 Fair during this pandemic with an optimistic and measured approach because producing an event of this size and scope, that means so much to so many, requires year-round efforts," Condoianis said.

She said the board and management team will continue to monitor the pandemic and anticipates making an official decision on this year's fair by July.

Condoianis shared that if the fair is held in 2021 it could look different from those in previous years and safety measures will follow CDC guidelines.

After last year's cancelation, organizers found creative solutions for the community to still get their fair fix while practicing safety protocols.

The State Fair of Texas held a special event called "Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru." The event was held in lieu of the annual 24-day exhibition in which people were able to eat their favorite food staples and snap a photo with Big-Tex,

During the same time period, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs partnered with Golden Chick to serve corny dogs not only in Texas, but Lousiana and Oklahoma as well.

The State Fair of Texas also brought back more than 30 previous Big Tex Choice awards winners for a virtual competition.

Then in October 2020, Texas and Oklahoma faced off for the Red River Showdown, which allowed fans in the stands. The game was limited to just 25% capacity at the Cotton Bowl because of coronavirus concerns.

A couple of months later, Fair Park transitioned as a mega-site for the COVID-19 vaccines. Officials have been administering vaccines to people in 1A and 1B since January.