Researcher looking for North Texans to participate in breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine trials: 'This is the first big step'

At least two North Texas research facilities will begin widespread trials of the vaccine created by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna next week.

DALLAS, Texas — The race to establish a successful COVID-19 vaccine is heating up and North Texans can now play a role.

At least two North Texas research facilities will begin widespread trials of the vaccine created by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. next Monday.

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine published results of the first phase of the experimental vaccine trial, which found "the vaccine-induced immune responses in all participants with no trial-limiting safety concerns."

In that study, 45 participants were involved.

Volunteers developed the same levels of neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream as those who had survived COVID-19.

There have been side effects, however. More than half of the original participants reported flu-like reactions like headache, fatigue, chills, fever, and pain at the injection site. And that early test only included younger adults, which is why more tests are needed for other parts of the population.

A 30,000-person study starting on July 27 will prove if the results can be seen on a larger scale.

Wake Research in Dallas and The Fort Worth office of Benchmark Research will be participating and is now looking for volunteers.

Dr. Denis Tarakjian of Wake Research said the phase I results show that hope is on the horizon.

"They're very, very encouraging," Tarakjian said. "Our job now is to get more patients involved in the study."

Tarakjian is based out of San Diego and is a key researcher for Wake.

He told WFAA that his firm is looking for participants who are over 18 and preferably frontline workers. That includes cops, first responders, medical workers, pharmacists, grocery store employees and transit and airline employees.

"We're looking for participants who are facing a high risk of exposure to COVID-19," Tarakjian said.

Those with underlying medical conditions or over the age of 65 are also a key demographic needed considering the earlier results focused on just younger people.

"We want to have a complete age spectrum of patients," Tarakjian said.

Half of the participants tested will be given a placebo or control for the study.

The others will be given two dosages in 28-day intervals, Tarakjian said.

If you live in Dallas, you can enroll by texting "COVID" to 972-573-9490 or by going to www.covidstudies.org.