Video: Hundreds attend party in violation of COVID-19 safety orders

Large crowd gather at field in Van Zandt County for party. Social distancing isn't enforced. Very few masks worn among participants. County officials investigating.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Video of a large-scale party at a property in Van Zandt County, during the pandemic, is getting viral attention as COVID-19 cases continue rising across the State of Texas.

In the video, hundreds of people are seen dancing and partying in a field at a property on FM 47 in Mabank, southeast of Kaufman. Social distancing doesn’t appear to be enforced. Only a few people in the crowd were wearing masks.

The video was originally part of a live stream posted on Houston Zydeco Live’s official Facebook page over the weekend. It has since been removed.

The caption said the party was during Dallas ShowStoppas Riding Club’s annual camp out and trail ride. The group’s flier on Instagram advertised a three-day event, a $20 entry fee, $3,000 in giveaways, and a battle of the DJs.

“I didn’t know anything about this event until I arrived Monday morning,” said Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick.

He said he began investigating the event after residents brought the video to his attention. The county judge says the gathering flew under county leaders’ radar.

Kirkpatrick said he’s concerned about public safety, and the gathering flew under the county’s radar. The group had no permit for the event, and allegedly violated several of the governor’s Executive Orders, including limiting outside gatherings to no more than 10 people.

”You pulled this one off,” Kirkpatrick said. “You got in and you got out. I assure you, we’re going to be working with the governor’s office. We’re going to be working with our state officials, sheriff’s office. Law enforcement. And the next time in Van Zandt County may not have the same outcome as this one.”

Numerous calls to ShowStoppas Riding Club and Houston Zydeco Live about the video have not been returned.