Arlington police: Man steals woman's car, hits her with it, leads police on chase to Waco

A man who police say stole a woman's car, then hit her with it and drove away Sunday night in Arlington was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers Monday in Waco.

An Arlington police officer was patrolling the 300 block of North Collins Street around 10:20 Sunday night when the officer witnessed a woman get hit by a car in a QuikTrip parking lot, officials said. That officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got away.

Another officer nearby was able to help the woman. She was treated and released from the accident scene by EMS personnel.

The woman told Arlington police that she was hit with her own car. She had gone into the QuickTrip with her key fob but left her car running in the parking lot. When she came outside, she saw a man, later identified as 48-year-old Aaron Maurice Spencer, behind the wheel of her car.

She ran to the car to try to stop him, but Spencer hit the woman with her own car and then drove off, police said.

Arlington officers chased Spencer on Interstate 30 into Dallas, where Spencer got onto I-35 and headed south. Officers chased Spencer until he got to Waxahachie, where state troopers took over the chase.

According to Arlington police, state troopers were able to stop Spencer south of Waco and arrest him.

Spencer is currently being held at the McLennan County jail and faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless fleeing from a police officer and driving while intoxicated.

Arlington police say they plan to also charge him with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.