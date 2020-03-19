Dallas County reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to 39. Five of the new cases are linked to community transmission.

Three of the people had close contact with others who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. One case is linked to domestic travel and two are linked to international travel.

Three are hospitalized, including one in critical care. The rest are self-isolated at home.

The patients are: a teenager, a woman in her 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and one man in his 70s. Seven of the people live in Dallas, one lives in Coppell, one in Irving, one in Mesquite and one other lives in Richardson.

Tarrant County health officials also confirmed more positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with two new cases bringing the total there to eight. One of the patients had traveled out of the state but the travel history of the other case is still pending, officials say.

“Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in Collin County on Wednesday night, bringing the total of confirmed cases there to 13.

Johnson and Fannin County both saw their first confirmed cases of the disease as well on Wednesday.

And in Denton County, health officials identified three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to five so far.

Top updates for Thursday, March 19

Gov. Greg Abbott to make announcement

Gov. Greg Abbott will make an announcement at 12 p.m. regarding the state's efforts to combat COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he expects Abbott to declare a state-wide ban on restaurant dining.

In a briefing on Wednesday in Arlington, Abbott said he planned to announce a decision the next day. Abbott said he is taking input from cities and counties on what the best decision is for the entire state.

RELATED: Frisco restaurants stay open as Dallas County and others extend Covid-19 closures

COVID-19 test kits arriving in Dallas

"You want some good news?" Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins asked reporters at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

"I received a call three hours ago from someone at the Emergency Operations Center for the Department of Homeland Security and our trucks will be arriving sometime tonight or early in the morning so that we will finally have the kits so that we can open up our two pod sites," Jenkins said. "I'll ask the City of Dallas and Dallas County, Homeland Security and Emergency Management to work throughout the evening today and tomorrow to get the logistics ready, and a team at Parkland and Dallas County Health and Human Services too, to work around the clock to get that done. People are working around the clock and I do appreciate that."

Jenkins said he will know soon when those testing sites will open.

Watch the full press conference on Facebook here.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

More on WFAA: