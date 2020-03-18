Dallas City Council held a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the continuous efforts in combating COVID-19 within the community.

The meeting comes less than a week after Dallas County officials declared a local disaster.

Mayor Eric Johnson, city council members, DFW Airport officials, DART officials and four school superintendents were among those who spoke before a closed executive session was called around 11:05 a.m

The council members were asked to remote into the meeting in order to practice the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

School districts

Dallas School Superintendent Mike Hinojosa said he is heartbroken that a Dallas student tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is working with the family.

Hinojosa also addressed concerns regarding internet and food access for children during this time.

He said 40% of students do not have internet access, so the district is working on solutions that could include asking the City for hotspots. Teachers are also being instructed to communicate with students at least once a week.

In addition, Hinojosa announced that secondary campuses will be open Mondays and Thursdays for students to pick up three days worth of meals.

Lastly, Hinojosa said the district does not have a plan at this time in regards to graduation ceremonies.

Superintendents from Cedar Hill, Plano and Richarson were also in attendance and said they are working on plans regarding online learning and meals for students.

Transportation

DFW Airport officials also stated they ramped up their cleaning efforts in January, prior to school closures in North Texas.

They also confirmed of transporting 10 people at one point who thought they might have novel coronavirus, but all results came back negative.

DART officials were also at the meeting said they are continuing to deep clean busses, however, there has been a big drop in passengers.

Officials say at this time, they are not waving fees for passengers.

Health officials

The meeting resumed around 2 p.m.,Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, then shared his concerns regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“As of the numbers increase, we will increase social distancing," he said.

Huang said social distancing is a key component in fighting the disease.

“The vulnerable population is the most important to protect, stay home and away from other people,” he said.

Next steps

There was also discussion about the next steps for the community of Dallas:

Testing sites for healthcare works, first responders and at-risk population

Temporary accommodations for exposed first responders

Additional testing locations AAC parking lot E and Ellis Davis Field House on Polk St

Parkland Hosptial already has a drive-thru site available as of March 16

The transition of convention center shelter to other temporary shelter sites, possibly trailers

Adjusting the Dallas Police Department service response, possibly asking citizens to use the online system

The council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on whether to extend the declaration of local disaster for Dallas.

