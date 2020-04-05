Here's when and where the Navy's Blue Angels will fly over the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Rep. Kay Granger said the flyover would start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Blue Angels tweeted that they would release routes and flyover times on Tuesday.

DALLAS — The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels announced their jets will be flying over Dallas and Fort Worth on Wednesday, as well as making appearances in Houston and New Orleans.

The jets have been making special appearances in cities across the country as a way to support those on the front lines of COVID-19 efforts, including health care workers, first responders and other essential employees.

The Blue Angels are expected to announce the full schedule on Tuesday, but a representative from the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show said the flight squad would start near McKinney around 11 a.m.

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said in a news release Monday that the flyover would last approximately 35 minutes.

The Alliance Air Show representative also released a map of the planned route, but said it could change.

Over the weekend, the jets flew over Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Atlanta in similar appearances, after making a trip to New York City last week.