Texas relaxes guidelines to allow unemployment benefits for some workers during pandemic

The expanded qualifications now include, among others, people who don’t have access to child care because of schools and daycares being closed.

(Texas Tribune) State officials are expanding which out-of-work Texans can receive unemployment even after refusing to return to work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to new guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Texans who are at high risk or live with high-risk people — such as people older than 65 and those who are immunocompromised — can still receive unemployment benefits. Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are in a 14-day quarantine or live in a household with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus can also continue receiving benefits.

And if people who don’t have access to child care because of schools and daycares being closed to everyone but the children of essential workers can also receive benefits.

“Any other situation will be subject to a case by case review by TWC based on individual circumstances,” a Thursday release said.

The relaxed guidelines come on the eve of businesses and restaurants reopening Friday, the first phase of Abbott's plan to reopen the economy.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.