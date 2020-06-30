Here are the cities and counties in D-FW that require face masks at businesses

Many cities and counties in North Texas are requiring businesses to mandate face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many cities and counties in North Texas are requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Counties across Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant, have recently recorded surges in new daily cases and hospitalizations.

On June 17, Gov. Greg Abbott clarified that "local governments can require stores and businesses to require masks." Bexar County was the first county to place the requirement on businesses and other counties across the state followed.

The declarations look similar across cities and counties that implemented them. They require anyone 10 years or older to wear a face covering when they are in a public place "where it is difficult to keep 6 feet away from other people or working in areas that involve close proximity with other coworkers."

Face masks do not need to be worn while pumping gas, driving with members of the same household, exercising or other outdoor physical activity, and when consuming a drink or food.

The requirement doesn't apply when receiving a service where the wearing of a face mask would impair the performance of the service.

The business must post a sign near all entrances about requiring face masks.

Kaufman

The City of Kaufman is requiring masks at businesses beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the mayor’s declaration said. Face masks will be required for patrons over 10 years old and employees, the declaration says.

“Face coverings are not a replacement for social distancing, frequent handwashing, quarantining, and self-isolation when sick,” the declaration says.

McKinney

Collin County has not issued a county-wide face mask ordinance. Plano City Council will consider one at a 5:30 p.m. council meeting Tuesday.

In McKinney, starting at 12:01 p.m. July 1, all local businesses must require employees and visitors to wear masks, according to the mayor's declaration.

The declaration will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. July 6, unless city council votes to continue it at their July 7 meeting or it is terminated by an executive order by Abbott.

To report a complaint regarding a business or facility not in compliance, residents can contact Code Services at 972-547-7400. Go here for more information from the city.

Denton

All businesses and nonprofits in the City of Denton must require face coverings starting 11:59 p.m. July 1, the city said. It will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4 unless the Denton City Council decides to extend it.

The city also prohibited outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Residents can report concerns regarding potential violations of the order through the Engage Denton mobile app, online at engagedenton.com or by calling and leaving a message at 940-349-8228.

"When concerns are received, the City will assign staff to visit with businesses and focus on educating and communicating the requirements of the Order and other potential health and safety measures that could be implemented," the city said.

Tarrant County

Businesses in Tarrant County must require customers and employees to wear face masks, according to an executive order.

Business owners who don't follow the order or post the mask policy could face a fine of up to $1,000.

The order is in effect through 6 a.m. Aug. 3.

"We tried voluntary compliance but folks we just weren’t seeing it, we need your help, we need you to follow these orders, we need you to mask up,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said at a news conference June 18.

There will be no fine or penalty for a person who doesn't wear a mask, but they will be asked to leave the premises if they do not comply, the city said.

Dallas County

Face masks are required at businesses in Dallas County through midnight on Aug. 4.

The ordinance, which went into effect June 19, includes a $500 fine if a business fails to come up with a health and safety policy and post it "in a conspicuous location sufficient to provide notice to employees and visitors."

County Judge Clay Jenkins also said businesses will not be subject to a fine if a customer refuses to comply with the policy.