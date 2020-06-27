City of Denton to require face masks in businesses through Aug. 4

Denton City Council passed a face-covering ordinance Friday afternoon. It will be in effect until the beginning of August.

Friday evening the Denton City Council passed an order that requires businesses to enforce mask use within five days.

Similar to Dallas and Tarrant counties, businesses within the city of Denton must post the new face-covering policy at or near all entrances.

The order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 4, or until otherwise acted upon by the Council.

Beginning July 2, residents can report concerns regarding potential violations of the order online, or by calling and leaving a message at 940-349-8228.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a new executive order to contain the spread of COVID-19. The order includes the following: * All bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages are required to close at 12:00 PM today.

Officials say violations may be enforced by Denton police officers, building enforcement officers, zoning compliance officers, or community improvement services officers.

Face mask orders are being issued throughout various parts of Texas as the state sees a spike in cases and hospitalizations.

As of June 25, the state has tallied 131,917 total cases, according to data compiled by the Texas Department of State Health Services. And the positivity rate is now among the highest in the United States at 11.76%.

"So I don't think, unfortunately, that we are hearing any good news," said Dr. John Carlo of the Dallas County Medical Society in response to the state's latest numbers.

He says the data and the COVID incubation period, point to the reopening of restaurants and bars, and perhaps the "COVID fatigue" of people letting their guard, and their masks down.

On Friday afternoon, during an interview with WFAA, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he wants Gov. Abbott to issue a statewide face-mask requirement.

"It's not safe to go to places where you can't wear a face mask 100% of the time," Jenkins said.