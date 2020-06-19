These states require face masks be worn in public

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, these states have issued orders mandating use of cloth face coverings.

While states move forward with relaxing coronavirus restrictions, a handful of have begun issuing new orders for face masks to be worn in public to stop the spread of COVID-19. While some are requiring face coverings for everyone, others are limiting the order to just workers.

Some states have issued suggestions that people wear masks in public or have allowed local jurisdictions to decide, but have not made it mandatory.

Here is a brief look at states that have issued statewide orders for masks. In general, face mask requirements have made exceptions for people with medical conditions or for children under the age of 2.

It's important to note that states and other jurisdictions are updating their coronavirus rules often. Be sure to check with your local government to find out its current requirements.

California

A statewide order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where it's not possible to stay 6 feet apart from others.

Connecticut

Residents are required to wear cloth face coverings in public spaces if they can't maintain safe social distance. The mask must cover their nose and mouth. It must also be worn while using taxis, car, delivery ride-sharing or similar services or public transportation.

Delaware



Those over the age of 12 are required to wear face coverings in public when social distancing cannot be maintained, such as grocery stores or public transportation. Coverings are recommended but not required for children ages 2-11. Businesses must require employees to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the public or if they are likely to come within 6 feet of other staff.

Michigan

People must wear, at minimum, homemade, non-medical grade face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces. Employers must provide at least cloth face coverings to their employees. No one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask.

New York

Everyone is required to wear a face covering when outside of their home if they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, even outdoors. Face coverings are required on public transportation regardless if social distancing can be maintained.

Pennsylvania

Required when entering any business in all counties in the state in the yellow and green phases of reopening.

Washington State

All employees are required to wear face coverings, with exceptions for certain jobs or if the person has a medical condition that prohibits wearing a covering. Employers are required to provide materials.