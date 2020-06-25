Fort Worth city councilman shares he's tested positive for COVID-19

Cary Moon says he tested positive Thursday, June 25.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Councilman Cary Moon revealed Thursday he’d tested positive for COVID-19.

Moon said his fever had hit 100.6, and he will now quarantine. He wanted to make the news public “as a reminder to all to mask-up.”

This news came hours after Tarrant County announced a face mask mandate, which is to begin June 26 at 6 p.m.

Moon also said he had been on a bus with "several" city officials Friday during a Juneteenth march for activist Opal Lee. Moon said everyone was wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

When asked, a city spokeswoman said she'd look into who was on the bus and if they’d be quarantining.

Moon is the first Fort Worth city council member to report testing positive for COVID-19, but not the first city official; Code Compliance Director Brandon Bennett tested positive and recovered in the spring, the city confirmed.

Mayor Betsy Price is also in the midst of a quarantine, after her trainer tested positive, the spokeswoman said. Price has tested negative.