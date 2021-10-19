Denton police detective who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'dedicated family man and police officer'

Detective Rodney Mooneyham died from the virus at just 52 years old.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are "absolutely heartbroken" and at a loss for words after they lost one of their own to COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We’re all heart broken,” Deputy Chief Frank Padgett told WFAA on Tuesday, the day Mooneyham would have turned 53.

Padgett said the virus overtook Mooneyham quickly: “Really started feeling bad, went to the hospital, it was 1-2 weeks later, and he’s gone,” he shared.

Padgett shared his memories about late detective, who he described as active; Mooneyham coached the “Dirtbags” baseball team.

Padgett said Mooneyham leaves twins - a boy and a girl - and his beloved wife. Padgett said the 52-year-old "didn’t have time to hang out with his friends, because he was dedicated to his family.”

But not only was Mooneyham dedicated to his family, Padgett said he was also dedicated to his uniform and badge.

“Rodney was passionate, passionate about his work,” Padgett said.

Mooneyham joined the force in 2010 and made his way up to the major crimes unit. He helped solve murders, robberies and other cases that would leave detectives puzzled.

“Rodney had the presence of mind to think about the details like that,” Padgett said.

This is the second police officer that has died of COVID-19 in less than a week. On Monday, Grand Prairie police lost Officer Andy MacDonald at 46 years old. MacDonald was a 22-year veteran of the force.

Despite the losses, Padgett encouraged his fellow officers to "keep doing what you’re called to do."