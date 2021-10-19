Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated, The Colony police say

THE COLONY, Texas — Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with a DWI, The Colony Police Department says.
According to police, Kazee was taken into custody just after 3 a.m. But he was released around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after posting $2,500 bond.
Police said Driving While Intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor.
The Cowboys organization told WFAA’s Jonah Javad they are aware of the incident, but don’t have a comment at this time.
Last month, Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins was suspended for five fame for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.