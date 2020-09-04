The spread of COVID-19 in the City of Dallas over the past month has led to officials enforcing regulations that have only allowed essential businesses to remain open during the pandemic.

This has caused businesses across Dallas to temporarily shutter. They have not only lost revenue, some have been forced to close permanently.

On Thursday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced that he has formed a task force focused on COVID-19 economic recovery.

With the announcement of the new task force, Johnson named Richard W. Fisher as chairman.

Fisher is currently a senior advisor to Barclays, is part of the board of directors of AT&T, PepsiCo, and Tenet Healthcare.

Some of Fisher's background includes his serving as the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas from 2005 to 2015 and Deputy U.S. Trade Representative with the rank of U.S. Ambassador from 1997 to 2001.

The new task force will assess strategies to boost vital economic sectors in the city.

"Dallas is a city of doers. We never shy from a complex task. Until COVID-19 raised its ugly head, we led the nation in economic expansion and job creation," Fisher said.

Johnson also created two ad hoc City Council committees to focus on local government policies in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam McGough, and Councilmember Casey Thomas will serve as the City’s inaugural representatives on the task force, officials say.

“Today, we are sharing in sacrifice and economic pain as we work to slow COVID-19’s spread. And we must remain focused and steadfast in our commitment to flattening the curve,” Johnson said. “But this will end, and when it does, we must be prepared to revitalize the Dallas economy as quickly as possible.”

