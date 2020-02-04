Depending on the location of businesses, a number of local guidance, restrictions and policies are in effect.

COACHING AND INFORMATION

The Dallas Regional Chamber has a number of resources for businesses regarding the coronavirus outbreak. See the chamber's coronavirus page for more information.

The Fort Worth Chamber also has a page with information pertinent to companies in the city.

Google has resources available for small businesses that range from how to communicate with customers and employees to what to do when working from home. Facebook has similar resources available as well.

WiNGS is offering support to small businesses through coaching on how to serve employees and customers.

FINANCING

Women-owned businesses can apply for the AssistHer Emergency Relief Grant through Texas Woman's University. The $10,000 grant is designed to assist women-owned businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. A total of $1,000,000 across 100 grant awards are available and applications are available on the university's website.

Mainvest, an online investment platform, is offering zero-interest $2,000 loans to companies affected by COVID-19 that launch a capital raise through their Main Street Initiative. More information about the program is available on the company's website.

The William Mann Jr. Community Development Corporation provides financing to small, minority- and women-owned businesses in North Texas. Loans from the corporation can be used for the purchase of equipment, facility improvements, permanent working capital, and business acquisition. Find more information about their financing options here.

Nonprofits can apply for emergency funds through North Texas Cares if they are providing crucial services during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Dallas-Fort Worth region. North Texas Cares has streamlined the process so that nonprofits only have to fill out one application for emergency funding from more than 20 different foundations.

GIFT CARDS

Gift cards are a small zero-percent interest loan from consumers and small business financing platform Kabbage has created a system for small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses can sign up and offer digital gift cards through the platform. More information can be found on the website's COVID-19 small business resource page. Kabbage also provides business loans and is working to support SBA relief programs.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS BEEN AFFECTED?

The City of Fort Worth is asking business leaders in its community to fill out a COVID-19 survey to better understand what they are facing during the outbreak.

