Dallas County has the most jail inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the state, new statistics show.

As of Sunday, 54 inmates at county jails across Texas reported testing positive for COVID-19, and 31 of those are in Dallas County, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which is now tallying virus numbers now on its website.

Seven Dallas County jailers have tested positive and 11 are quarantined or isolated pending test results, according to the commission.

A group of Dallas County inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Marian Brown, alleging they are not being protected enough. The suit calls for the immediate release or inmates who are over 50 and considered “medically high-risk” for the coronavirus.

Two inmates named in the lawsuit have already tested positive and claim they have not received the necessary medical attention, according to the filing.

Dallas County officials said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

The federal lawsuit claims the jail has "failed to protect the present population of detainees, employees and the larger community against the racing spread of COVID-19."

Harris County reports the second-highest number of jail inmates who have tested positive for the disease. Nine inmates and 43 staff members have the coronavirus, according to the statewide data.

Tarrant County is reporting two inmates and no jailers with the disease, according to the commission.

The jail commission regulates county jails throughout Texas.

Statewide totals:

Inmates:

54 have tested positive

109 are awaiting test results

2,002 are quarantined or isolated

Jail staff:

74 jailers have tested positive

224 are quarantined or isolated pending test results

