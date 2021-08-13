COVID updates: Texas has more people hospitalized now compared to summer 2020 surge

There are 11,261 people in the hospital for COVID in Texas. Four hospital regions have zero beds.

DALLAS — Texas has more hospitalizations now than during the surge of last summer, with 11,261 people in the hospital for COVID, the state reported Friday.

During the summer 2020 surge, the highest number of COVID hospitalizations was 10,893. That's still below the level for Jan. 1, 2021, which marked the highest COVID hospitalizations with 14,218.

The hospitalizations on Friday in Texas is an increase of 470 patients compared to Thursday. Statewide, there are 323 ICU beds available.

Out of the 22 hospital regions, 17 have an increase in patients. Twelve of the regions are reporting 10 or fewer ICU beds.

Regions H, N, T, U have zero beds:

H - Lufkin

N – Bryan

T – Laredo

U – Corpus Christi

Pediatric beds

Cook Children's is reporting that there are 20 COVID patients in the hospital.

Cook Children's said that bed availability is an ever-changing situation due to staffing, patient needs and other factors.

There are also a lot of patients because of COVID and RSV, in addition to other illnesses and injuries.

"Capacity is tight but we are not sending patients to other hospitals at this time," a hospital spokesperson said. "If the situation arises where we cannot accommodate a patient at our hospital, we will find a bed for them at an appropriate facility."

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 956 new cases and four additional deaths Friday, according to the county.

Hospitalizations rose from 819 Thursday to 919 Friday.

There are now 238 ventilators in use, compared to 248 Thursday.

Garland City Council moves meetings to Zoom

The Garland City Council moved its meetings in August to Zoom due to the pandemic, officials announced Friday.

The meetings for Aug. 16 and 17, as well as the Aug. 16 Plan Commission Meeting.

Klyde Warren Park postpones weekend children events

Klyde Warren Park announced Friday that weekend children's events will be postponed due to the record number of pediatric COVID-19 patients and the lack of available ICU beds for children.