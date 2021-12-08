COVID updates: Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new cases

There are 23 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County, according to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

DALLAS — Dallas County reported 1,009 cases and two additional deaths Thursday, officials said. The new cases include 175 probable cases.

On Wednesday, the county reported 1,350 new cases.

The additional deaths reported Thursday were:

A man in his 50’s who was a Dallas resident. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a Grand Prairie resident. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged people to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 815 new cases and three additional deaths Thursday.

There are 248 ventilators in use, an increase of five ventilators from Wednesday. There are 869 beds occupied with COVID patients.

Denton County

Denton County reported 499 new cases Thursday.

There have been 83,129 cases and 634 deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Hood County

Hood County says that there has been an 86% increase in positive cases in the last seven-day period, officials said. That is a nearly 52% decrease from the last report.

There are 137 active cases, officials said Thursday. There have been seven additional deaths since July 20.

Hospital volumes for COVID-19 have increased 44% compared to one week ago, officials said. This is an increase from the last report. Regionally, there are only 74 adult ICU beds available and 2 NIC ICU beds available.

Statewide

There are 10,791 patients in the hospital confirmed with COVID. The state has 321 available ICU beds.

Out of the 22 hospital regions in the state, 14 are reporting 10 or fewer ICU beds.

These regions are reporting 0 ICU beds:

D – Abilene

M – Waco

N – Bryan

R – Beaumont

T – Laredo

U – Corpus Christi

There are no pediatric ICU beds left in Trauma Service Area E region, DFW health council president says

There are no longer any staffed pediatric ICU beds available anywhere in the North Texas Trauma Service Area E region, according to the DFW Hospital Council.