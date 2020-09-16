COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 420 new cases Wednesday

Tarrant County health officials reported 420 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 45,583 cases since tracking began in March.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Tarrant County health officials reported 420 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 45,583 cases since tracking began in March.

The county also reported four new COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Southlake man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s and a Fort Worth woman in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 612 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus since the first reported death in mid-March.

Of the 5338 hospital beds in the county, COVID-19 patients are currently using 220 (4.12%) of them. There are 1643 available beds as of Wednesday.