Teacher survey reveals alleged COVID-19 violations in schools across the state

The Texas State Teachers Association says a new report on a survey from its members shows concerns about safety conditions in schools remains high.

DALLAS — School districts across North Texas have been detailing reopening plans in light of COVID-19 for weeks. Many have produced videos showing the lengths taken to spray down buildings and add partitions in classrooms.

”When everybody started talking about back to school and planning, we were adamant that we needed to do so in a safe manner,” said Ovidia Molina, President of the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA).

In a statewide report the TSTA released this week, its members outlined a variety of COVID-19 violations and concerns in a survey. It includes issues educators and other school staffers are allegedly witnessing on campuses across the state.

”We were asking questions about protective equipment, rules that were going to be put in place, funding that was going to be needed and [the need for] more personnel,” Molina explained.

The TSTA said nearly 700 of its members from 135 school districts took the online survey. It sent WFAA the results from three school districts in the Dallas area.

The data shows the most complaints from Dallas ISD include:

Inadequate protective supplies

Insufficient accommodations for high-risk employees or family members

Inadequate district sick leave policies

Inadequate classroom social distancing

"We all have a voice," Molina added. "We want to be heard."

In Garland ISD, the survey revealed workers are most complaining about:

Insufficient accommodations for high-risk employees

Non-compliance with mask mandates

Inadequate classroom social distancing

Inadequate access to cleaning/sanitation supplies

"We know what happens in our schools," Molina said.

The TSTA survey reveals there are similar complaints in Grand Prairie ISD. The report shows top concerns there include:

Inadequate classroom social distancing

Inadequate ventilator or ventilation equipment

Inadequate mitigation policies for lunch or transportation

Lack of health/safety policy enforcement

Molina says the TSTA wants administrators to step up for their school employees.

Some school districts are responding to the TSTA’s controversial report.

In a statement, Dallas ISD said the district is prepared with the appropriate PPE and is following Center for Disease Control and local health guidelines.

"The ever-changing environment allowed district administration to review and ultimately approve more flexible work considerations for staff who may have reasons to seek those options," the district said in a statement.

Grand Prairie ISD points out in addition to a safety plan, it’s produced a variety of videos demonstrating safety protocols. It said it has been working with staff and teachers to develop the learning options that are in place, which follow the county and Texas Education Agency guidelines.

"While there were no specific instances or situations reflected in the TSTA survey, we do appreciate the opportunity to be in dialog with our staff and community during this pandemic to discuss and find ways to improve our service," the district said in a statement.

The district also said their maintenance team is working to improve HVAC and filters.