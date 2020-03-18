This story will be continuously updated.

An elderly Arlington man who died Sunday had COVID-19, according to the man’s family and the Tarrant County Health Department. His death is the first to be related to the novel coronavirus in Tarrant County.

Pat James, 77, had undergone testing for COVID-19 Saturday, a day before he died. Officials confirmed the positive result on Tuesday.

County officials also said Tuesday the first case of community spread there had been in a healthcare worker.

In Dallas County, officials confirmed on Tuesday that there are nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 28 positive cases across the county thus far.

Five of those cases in Dallas County are linked to community spread, according to Dallas County health authorities.

Top updates for Wednesday, March 18

More cities across North Texas ordered temporary closures and restrictions for certain businesses, including Fort Worth and Plano.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, was released to his home on March 11, according to a statement from the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth.

A Dallas middle school student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Collin County

A 32-year-old woman in Plano is the ninth person to test positive for the disease in Collin County, according county health officials.

She has self-quarantined in her home and does not have any underlying health conditions, officials said.

Pep Boys employee tests positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson for Pep Boys confirmed one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On March 16, a team member at the 928 W. Spring Creek Parkway location in Plano tested positive, the spokesperson said.

The location was closed immediately and was professionally sanitized, along with customers' cars and keys, per the spokesperson.

Customers who visited the location from March 2 through the 16 were contacted by the company and told to contact their healthcare providers and also monitor themselves for any possible symptoms of COVID-19.

All employees who were at the store during that time frame have been placed on a 14-day paid sick leave to self-quarantine, according to the company.

The store is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 20 with employees from other locations.

