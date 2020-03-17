This story will be continuously updated.

Many businesses, school districts and public facilities temporarily closed on Monday until further notice as North Texas tries to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Dallas and Dallas County ordered all bars, lounges, taverns, gyms and theaters to close, and said restaurants would need to shutter their dining rooms and only provide takeout or drive-thru service.

The City of Fort Worth issued a mandatory reduction in occupancy limits for businesses, cutting down allowed occupancy by 50%, or no more than 125 individuals, whichever is less.

The federal government also issued new guidelines Monday, suggesting people not gather in groups larger than 10 to help contain the spread of this new coronavirus.

Top updates for Tuesday, March 17

Texas' first coronavirus-related death is a Matagorda County man in his 90s who died Sunday after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. His test results came back positive Monday.

Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto, Richardson and Lancaster Independent School Districts have all suspended school indefinitely.

Monday saw the worst one-day point drop in Dow Jones history, and markets were still fluctuating greatly just a few hours before opening bell Tuesday.

Texas restaurant industry could lose up to 500,000 jobs

Analysts predict up to 500,000 jobs could be lost in the Texas restaurant industry after leaders in Dallas and Harris counties decided to limit public access to bars, restaurants and other entertainment businesses on Monday.

About 250,000 people work in the restaurant industry in Dallas County, according to the Texas Restaurant Association, and about 300,000 people in Harris County.

The industry group also predicts 25% to 30% of independent restaurants will be unable to weather the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to affect business.

500,000 or more jobs could also be lost in other parts of the food supply chain as a result, TRA estimates.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

WFAA digital producer Jake Harris contributed to this report.