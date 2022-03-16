COVID-19 updates: 18 more Dallas County residents have died, including infant

Officials said the newly reported deaths range in age from the infant in Balch Springs to a Dallas man in his 80s, bringing the county’s total to 6,121 deaths.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials say 18 more residents have died from COVID-19, including an infant boy who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Officials said the newly reported deaths range in age from the infant in Balch Springs to a Dallas man in his 80s, bringing the county’s total to 6,121 confirmed deaths.

Health officials also reported 459 cases, including 188 probable cases. There have been 462,854 confirmed cases of COVID since tracking began in March 2020.

Wednesday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the public health committee moved the COVID-19 threat level from orange to yellow, bringing some good news to the grim numbers reported.

“Continue to use good judgement, enjoy a happy, healthy spring,” Jenkins said.

From the Public Health Committee: from 🟠 to 🟡 risk level 👍



Hope all is well. The public health committee met and reviewed the county metrics which continue to improve. Overall, we are seeing decreases in cases, hospitalizations and pressure on the healthcare system. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 16, 2022

Dallas County Health and Human Services has provided more than 500,000 doses of the COVID vaccine, and city leaders continue to urge residents to get vaccinated to fight the spread.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 459 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 18 Deaths, Including 188 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/JCjCskeBtw — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 16, 2022

Tarrant County announces 13 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced 13 more COVID-19 deaths across the county Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,779 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

The deaths range from an Arlington man in his 40s to two Colleyville men in their 80s. Health officials said all of the victims had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health also announced it would be hosting several pop-up vaccination clinics starting this weekend.

Here’s a list:

Sundance Square

Friday, Mar. 18: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SE corner of the Plaza (formerly The Bird Café)

Fort Worth, TX 76102

The Storehouse of Blessings Community Outreach

Saturday, Mar. 19: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1634 E. Vickery Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Hurst Fire Department

Tuesday, Mar. 22: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2100 Precint Line Rd.

Hurst, TX 76054

Everman ISD

Thursday, Mar. 24: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1000 S Race St.

Everman, TX 76140

Vaxmobile – Everman Supermarket

Thursday, Mar. 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1829 Everman Pkwy.

Everman, TX 76140

Sundance Square

Friday, Mar. 25: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SE corner of the Plaza (formerly The Bird Café)

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Tarrant County Public Health & City of Fort Worth

Friday, Mar. 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6201 Beaty St.

Fort Worth, TX 76112

Denton County reports 57 cases

Denton County health officials reported 57 new cases of COVID, of which 31 are active. This increases the countywide total to 177,983 COVID cases since tracking began in March 2020.

DCPH also said Wednesday 2,080 people have recovered.

In the county, 808 people have died from the virus, according to health officials.

Health officials said about 2.8% of its patients in the hospital have COVID.