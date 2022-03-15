North Texas pediatricians are seeing an uptick in flu cases

"I think with less masking and more indoor gatherings, we are starting to see that rise in all respiratory illnesses and that includes the flu," said Dr. Sharma.

DALLAS — As people in North Texas begin to enjoy warmer temperatures this spring, local pediatricians are sounding the alarm about an out-of-season illness among children. They are seeing more and more cases of Influenza.

Dr. Preeti Sharma treats patients at Children's Medical Center in Dallas. But her role expands even more when it comes to the practice of medicine in North Texas.

"I am an associate professor of pediatrics at UTC Southwestern Medical School," said Dr. Sharma.

She and other physicians pay close attention to health trends throughout the communities they serve. It's part of their job to make sure the public is well informed about health issues, especially those that may involve treatment and prevention. Dr. Sharma is among those watching what's happening to flu cases among young people.

The pandemic period has been anything but typical with social distancing at the forefront. But now, communities are pulling back restrictions and the flu season has not subsided like it usually does.

"I think with less masking and more indoor gatherings, we are starting to see that rise in all respiratory illnesses and that includes the flu," said Dr. Sharma.

Doctors at Cook Children's are seeing the same spike in child flu cases. In fact, from March 6 to March 12, lab data shows 242 new flu cases in just six days.

"Generally, it starts with kids may feel tired, they may not be energetic as usual. Most often they will have a fever, some kind of sore throat, and in many cases, it comes on quite suddenly," said Dr. Sharma.

It's not uncommon for children to spread the flu to other children, especially at school during the winter months. So, doctors hope spring break will break the trend.

Dr. Sharma warns the flu is very contagious. She urges parents to seek professional medical advice the moment children start showing signs of the flu, which can lead to other serious illnesses.

Parents are also urged to follow their doctor's advice after receiving a diagnosis of flu.

Dr. Sharma advises parents to keep their children at home if they suspect flu, and to seek medical attention immediately for things like sore throats, fever, and constant coughing.