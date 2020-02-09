COVID-19 updates: Dallas County to offer temporary quarantine housing for those with coronavirus

The housing program will continue through Dec. 30.

Dallas County health officials announced Wednesday a new quarantine housing program for residents.

According to a news release, the program will provide temporary housing for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, who needs to quarantine for 14 to 21 days but can’t return home.

County health officials said this applies to situations where the person may have immunocompromised relatives, elderly parents, or any other at-risk family members.

The program is also only available for people who live within Dallas County, but outside Dallas city limits.

Health care providers may submit a referral application for someone but it does not guarantee eligibility or offer of assistance, officials said.

Dallas County health officials said applications will be reviewed and recommended based on the meeting of eligibility requirements.

The housing program is funded through the CARES Act and is expected to remain in operation through Dec. 30.

Click here to applications, eligibility requirements, and housing details. Residents can also call 214-819-5143 with additional questions.

Weather conditions prompt closure of several testing sites in D-FW

Rainy weather conditions have prompted officials to close several COVID-19 testing locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

All walk-up and drive-thru testing sites in Dallas County will be closed throughout the day. Health officials said testing operations will resume Thursday.

The Dallas County #COVID19 walk up and drive thru testing sites will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 2 due to inclement weather. Operations will resume Thursday, Sept. 3. — Parkland Hospital (@Parkland) September 1, 2020

And for the second day in a row, the salvia testing site at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco is closed because of the rain.

Anyone who had a test scheduled for Wednesday is asked to reschedule online.

CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER - The saliva testing site at Dr Pepper Ballpark will be closed today due to rain. 🌨️🌩️ If you were scheduled today, please go back to https://t.co/Wgga1YAqQj and reschedule. Thanks for understanding. Stay healthy, everyone!😷 @FriscoFFD — City of Frisco,Texas (@CityOfFriscoTx) September 2, 2020