Staff member at Frisco ISD tests positive | Here are all the COVID-19 cases at local schools

So far, there have been eight districts that have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staff members who were on campus.

This story will be continuously updated as information on cases is released.

More than 20 school districts in North Texas are returning to in-person classes in August. So far, there have been eight districts that have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staff members who were on campus.

The latest case was reported at Frisco ISD on Thursday.

Frisco ISD

On Thursday, Frisco ISD reported that a staff member at Wakeland High School tested positive for COVID-19.

A small group of staff and students were required to quarantine due to close contact, the district said. On-campus instruction doesn't begin until Sept. 3.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

The district is updating a dashboard with confirmed cases in the district.

As of Friday afternoon, there has been one case reported at Hafley Development Center, one case reported at High Country Elementary and one case reported at Wayside Middle School.

Wylie ISD

The district said Thursday that there was a positive COVID-19 cases at Cox and Birmingham elementary schools.

"Based‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌information‌ ‌that‌ ‌we‌ ‌have‌ ‌gathered‌,‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌known‌ ‌'close‌ ‌contacts' ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases‌‌ ‌‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌determined‌ and were sent separate notifications with more specific instructions for self-isolation," the district said.

Lipan ISD

The district said on Aug. 18 that there were multiple cases of COVID-19 in students and staff members.

The district decided to switch to all online learning starting Aug. 20.

Carroll ISD

The district has had seven staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Five staff members at the Carroll ISD Facilities Department tested positive for COVID-19, the district said on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 6, school officials were notified that a staff member working on the Eubanks Intermediate School campus woke up with a fever and later that same day tested positive for COVID-19, the district said. The employee stayed home when symptoms began and was last on campus Aug. 5. The person has since recovered.

A Carroll Elementary staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The person experienced symptoms and tested positive Aug. 7 and was last on campus on Aug. 5, the district said.

The district is updating a data dashboard with the cases.

Prosper ISD

The district reported a positive case on Aug. 18, saying the person was participating in in-person activities at Prosper High School.

The district says they notified any persons who were considered a "high-risk close contact" with the person who was confirmed positive.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Three teachers from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD have tested positive for the COVID-19, district officials said on Aug. 14.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD confirmed three teachers at Child Development Academy tested positive.

District leaders say they abiding by CDC's recommendations and requiring these teachers to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Parents who have children attending the Child Development Academy were notified and all staff members at the facility have been informed, officials said.

Due to recommendations from the Dallas County Health Department, the academy's building will be closed until further notice and undergo an in-depth cleaning and disinfection process.

Granbury ISD

A Granbury High School student tested positive and started school on Aug. 12 in-person, the district said.

A Granbury Middle School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and was present on campus on Aug. 14, the district said.

Both were wearing a face covering but some students and staff may have been indirectly exposed, according to district officials.

"The staff member was wearing a face covering, however, some students and staff may have been indirectly exposed," the district said in a statement. "Operations at GMS will continue as usual and we will keep you apprised of further updates."

Burleson ISD

Three staff members at Burleson ISD received positive test results but had not been on campus or at work, officials said.