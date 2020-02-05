COVID-19 live updates: Dallas County reports 4 more deaths, Tarrant County reports 2 deaths

This is the third day in a row that health officials have reported a victim in their 20s died from the novel coronavirus.

Dallas County has reached its second-highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day.

County health officials announced Saturday afternoon that 181 more people have tested positive, bringing the countywide total to 3,899.

Four additional deaths were also confirmed by officials. The victims' ages from 20s to 90s.

An Irving man in his 20s, a Richardson man in his 70s, and a Grand Prairie man in his 70s. All three patients had been ill at local hospitals.

The fourth victim lived at a long-term care facility in Mesquite and was in his 90s.

Dallas County's death toll is at 110 as of Saturday afternoon.

"As we have seen in each of the last 5 days, another young person is among today’s deaths. All this points to the need to follow CDC and local health department recommendations," County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Saturday marks day two of businesses in Texas being able to operate at 25% capacity.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott will allow in-person church services to resume with proper social distancing.

Bars, gyms, salons, and barbershops will remain closed under the latest order.

Top updates for Saturday, May 2:

Worldwide, over 3.3 million people have been confirmed with COVID-19, more than 1 million of whom have recovered. There have been nearly 239,000 deaths around the globe.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's order allowing some businesses to reopen with limited occupancy, most museums, zoos, and libraries in North Texas are staying closed.

All Denton County high schools will have graduation ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway. The ceremony can be watched from vehicles parked at the speedway or virtually. Students will receive their diplomas "hands-free."

Tarrant County reports 115 new cases, 2 more deaths

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tarrant County, bringing its total to 71.

The victims include a man in his 50s from Keller and a man in his 60s from Fort Worth. Officials say both patients had underlying health conditions.

County health officials also announced 115 new cases, bringing the total count to 2,503. So far, more than 500 residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja says although the stay-at-home order has expired, he still encourages residents to stay home as much as possible.

Denton County has 13 new cases

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Denton County, according to health officials. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 799.

County health officials reported two new recoveries.

There was no reported increase in the number of residents who tested positive at the Denton County State Supported Living Center. The total remains at 54.

Collin County reports 19 new cases

There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Collin County on Saturday. The county currently has 246 active cases of the disease, and 784 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since testing began.

Collin County health officials report that 516 people have recovered from the disease. Of those diagnosed, 25 people are hospitalized.

There have been 22 confirmed deaths. More than 7,800 people have tested negative, according to health officials.

Denton County offers drive-thru testing

Health officials in Denton County conducted free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Residents were required to preregister for the tests.

The testing center had a maximum capacity of 200 tests, based on available personnel, testing supplies, and lab capacity.

County health officials say they are planning additional drive-thru testing centers, with additional dates, times, and locations.

Dallas hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported by the 25 hospitals Friday:

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.