Most Dallas-Fort Worth museums, zoos and libraries remain closed

DALLAS — Though many businesses are now allowed to reopen with limited capacity, many museums, libraries and zoos remain closed Friday with no immediate plans to open.
Gov. Greg Abbott's first phase to reopen Texas began Friday. Part of his plan allows museums and libraries to open at 25% occupancy. Interactive areas and child play areas of museums must remain closed.
Museums
Amon Carter Museum of American Art
The Carter is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. All on-site and off-site events are canceled as well.
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
The museum is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Dallas Museum of Art
The Dallas Museum of Art is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is closed and will not reopen on May 1. The museum is hoping to open by early June.
Kimbell Art Museum
Kimbell is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
The Modern is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Nasher Sculpture Center
The Nasher is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
The Perot is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
The Dallas Arboretum is closed and will not reopen on May 1. The garden hopes to open by the end of May, if not sooner.
The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
The George W. Bush Presidential Library is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
The Sixth Floor Museum is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Zoos and aquariums
Children's Aquarium at Fair Park
The Children's Aquarium is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Dallas World Aquarium
The Dallas World Aquarium is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Fort Worth Zoo
The Fort Worth Zoo is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Frank Buck Zoo
The Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville is reopening on May 1, allowing 50% of normal visitation occupancy.
Libraries
Arlington Public Libraries
All Arlington Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Curbside services are available.
Colleyville Public Libraries
All Colleyville Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Drive-thru windows remain open.
Dallas Public Libraries
All Dallas Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Denton Public Libraries
All Denton Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Curbside services are available.
Fort Worth Public Libraries
All Fort Worth Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.
Frisco Public Libraries
All Frisco Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Drive-thru and curbside hold pick-up remain open.
Grapevine Public Libraries
All Grapevine Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. The outdoor bookdrop will reopen on May 1 and drive-thru services will reopen on May 4 for people who have been notified that they have a hold ready.
Plano Public Libraries
All Plano Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Curbside services will be available starting May 4.