Most Dallas-Fort Worth museums, zoos and libraries remain closed

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's order allowing some businesses to reopen with limited occupancy, most museums, zoos and libraries in North Texas are staying closed.

DALLAS — Though many businesses are now allowed to reopen with limited capacity, many museums, libraries and zoos remain closed Friday with no immediate plans to open.

Gov. Greg Abbott's first phase to reopen Texas began Friday. Part of his plan allows museums and libraries to open at 25% occupancy. Interactive areas and child play areas of museums must remain closed.

Museums

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

The Carter is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. All on-site and off-site events are canceled as well.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The museum is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is closed and will not reopen on May 1. The museum is hoping to open by early June.

Kimbell Art Museum

Kimbell is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Modern is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Nasher Sculpture Center

The Nasher is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The Perot is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum is closed and will not reopen on May 1. The garden hopes to open by the end of May, if not sooner.

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

The George W. Bush Presidential Library is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

The Sixth Floor Museum is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Zoos and aquariums

Children's Aquarium at Fair Park

The Children's Aquarium is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Dallas World Aquarium

The Dallas World Aquarium is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo is closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Frank Buck Zoo

The Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville is reopening on May 1, allowing 50% of normal visitation occupancy.

Libraries

Arlington Public Libraries

All Arlington Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Curbside services are available.

Colleyville Public Libraries

All Colleyville Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Drive-thru windows remain open.

Dallas Public Libraries

All Dallas Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Denton Public Libraries

All Denton Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Curbside services are available.

Fort Worth Public Libraries

All Fort Worth Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1.

Frisco Public Libraries

All Frisco Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Drive-thru and curbside hold pick-up remain open.

Grapevine Public Libraries

All Grapevine Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. The outdoor bookdrop will reopen on May 1 and drive-thru services will reopen on May 4 for people who have been notified that they have a hold ready.

Plano Public Libraries

All Plano Public Library locations are closed indefinitely and will not reopen on May 1. Curbside services will be available starting May 4.