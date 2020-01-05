COVID-19 live updates: Phase 1 of reopening Texas begins

Friday marks the beginning of the first step in reopening the state. If it goes well, the second phase can start as early as May 18.

Friday marks the first phase of reopening Texas' economy. Malls, movie theaters, retailers and restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

If Phase 1 of reopening businesses goes well, restaurants and retailers will be allowed to open up to 50% capacity as early as May 18, per Gov. Greg Abbott's guidelines.

The loosening of restrictions comes the morning after Dallas and Tarrant counties reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 276 new cases.

Several local leaders are still urging residents to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines as the state loosens its restrictions.

Top updates for Friday, May 1:

Worldwide, more than 1 million people have recovered among 3.2 million confirmed cases.

City of Dallas officials announced that golf courses, tennis facilities, Elm Fork range, and other facilities will reopen to the public on Friday.

Parishioners at churches in the Fort Worth Diocese will be allowed to attend mass in person on starting Saturday, while the Dallas Diocese is limiting church building occupancy to 25% and masses will not take place.

